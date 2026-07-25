Sampo PLC (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Sampo PLC (OTCMKTS:SAXPY - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAXPY shares. Barclays upgraded Sampo from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sampo in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sampo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sampo from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Sampo to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

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Sampo Price Performance

OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $21.86 on Friday. Sampo has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sampo will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sampo

Sampo plc is a Finland-based insurance and financial services group that primarily underwrites property and casualty (P&C) insurance while also offering life insurance and related financial products. The company operates through subsidiaries that provide a mix of retail and corporate insurance solutions, claims handling and risk management services. Its business model emphasizes underwriting discipline and diversified exposure across personal, commercial and specialty insurance lines.

Sampo's operations include well-known subsidiaries that deliver core products and services: a Nordic P&C insurer that writes motor, property, liability and specialty lines, and a life insurance and wealth management arm that offers savings, pension solutions and asset management services.

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