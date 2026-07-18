Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.9412.

Several brokerages recently commented on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Samsara to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Samsara Trading Up 2.4%

IOT stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. Samsara has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The business's 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.58, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.21 million. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The business's revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 613,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $19,802,808.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,256,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,816,835.49. This represents a 21.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 244,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $9,001,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 94,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,456,380. The trade was a 72.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,470,110 shares of company stock worth $144,679,079. 35.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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