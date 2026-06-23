Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $51,986.94 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,614 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $51,986.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 425,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,691,826.80. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,473 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $165,339.33.

On Monday, April 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,473 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $167,911.64.

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Samsara Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IOT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,311,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,027. The stock's 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.34. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $47.47.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Samsara's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Samsara to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IOT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Samsara by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,801,787 shares of the company's stock worth $141,617,000 after buying an additional 252,681 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,786,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,558,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 116,767 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Samsara by 9,688.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 65,778 shares of the company's stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 65,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Samsara by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,467,232 shares of the company's stock worth $88,228,000 after acquiring an additional 389,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Further Reading

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