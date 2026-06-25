Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Receives "Buy" Rating from TD Cowen

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen's price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.74% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research cut Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Samsara to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.94.

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Samsara Stock Down 3.8%

Samsara stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 299.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.34. Samsara has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,614 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $51,986.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 425,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,691,826.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 613,660 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $19,802,808.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,256,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,816,835.49. This trade represents a 21.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,984,863 shares of company stock worth $155,814,055. Company insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Samsara by 7.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,801,787 shares of the company's stock worth $141,617,000 after buying an additional 252,681 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,786,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,558,000 after purchasing an additional 214,793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 9,688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 65,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,106 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,467,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,228,000 after purchasing an additional 389,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP purchased a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth $2,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Key Samsara News

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Samsara unveiled several new products aimed at expanding its platform, including a 360 Camera for operated equipment, expanded AI multicam and two-way voice features, and new agentic tools through Agent Studio that automate operational tasks. These launches reinforce the company’s AI-driven growth story and could support future revenue. Article Title

Samsara unveiled several new products aimed at expanding its platform, including a 360 Camera for operated equipment, expanded AI multicam and two-way voice features, and new agentic tools through Agent Studio that automate operational tasks. These launches reinforce the company’s AI-driven growth story and could support future revenue. Positive Sentiment: The company also introduced the Tracking Label and Agentic Shipment Center, which aim to close supply-chain visibility gaps and address cargo theft risk. That could strengthen Samsara’s value proposition in logistics and raise adoption of its connected operations platform. Article Title

The company also introduced the Tracking Label and Agentic Shipment Center, which aim to close supply-chain visibility gaps and address cargo theft risk. That could strengthen Samsara’s value proposition in logistics and raise adoption of its connected operations platform. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Samsara’s “smart tracking label” and its focus on the $35 billion cargo theft problem highlights a potentially large addressable market and growing investor enthusiasm for its supply-chain products. Article Title

Coverage around Samsara’s “smart tracking label” and its focus on the $35 billion cargo theft problem highlights a potentially large addressable market and growing investor enthusiasm for its supply-chain products. Neutral Sentiment: An analyst/investor day transcript was published, suggesting management recently provided additional detail on strategy and growth priorities. This is usually viewed as a credibility-building event, but the direct stock impact depends on whether investors find the updates more compelling than expected. Article Title

An analyst/investor day transcript was published, suggesting management recently provided additional detail on strategy and growth priorities. This is usually viewed as a credibility-building event, but the direct stock impact depends on whether investors find the updates more compelling than expected. Negative Sentiment: Insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,614 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan. While the sale was relatively small and routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment for a stock already trading at a premium valuation. Article Title

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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