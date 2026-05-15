Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Trading 5.4% Higher - Still a Buy?

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.4990. 660,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,477,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

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Key Samsara News

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Samsara from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IOT

Samsara Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,479.26, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 95,628 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $2,626,901.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,856,972. This trade represents a 58.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 2,554 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $70,158.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 111,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,068,508.88. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,718,893 shares of company stock worth $77,263,103 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 953.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Further Reading

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