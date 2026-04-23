Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF - Get Free Report) is expected to release its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Samsung Electronics to post earnings of $4,988.29 per share and revenue of $116,351.6387 billion for the quarter.

Get Samsung Electronics alerts: Sign Up

Samsung Electronics Price Performance

Shares of SSNLF opened at $140.00 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.99. Samsung Electronics has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSNLF. Susquehanna upgraded Samsung Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Samsung Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsung Electronics

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. is a South Korean multinational technology company headquartered in Suwon, South Korea. As a core subsidiary of the Samsung Group, the company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of consumer electronics, mobile communications devices and semiconductor products. Its diversified portfolio spans televisions and home appliances, smartphones and network equipment, as well as memory and system LSI chips used across data centers and automotive platforms.

In the consumer electronics segment, Samsung is known for high-definition TVs, monitors, refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners, incorporating smart connectivity and energy-efficient technologies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Samsung Electronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Samsung Electronics wasn't on the list.

While Samsung Electronics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here