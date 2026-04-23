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Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Samsung Electronics logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Samsung is set to report earnings on Thursday, April 30, with analysts expecting earnings of $4,988.29 per share and revenue of $116,351.6387 billion for the quarter.
  • Shares opened at $140.00; the 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages are $72.69 and $63.99, the 12‑month range is $65.21–$140.00, market capitalization is $18.07 billion, and the P/E ratio is 52.24.
  • Analyst sentiment is bullish: Susquehanna upgraded to "strong-buy" and Erste Group to "buy," and MarketBeat shows one Strong Buy and two Buy ratings, giving an average rating of "Buy."
  • Interested in Samsung Electronics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF - Get Free Report) is expected to release its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Samsung Electronics to post earnings of $4,988.29 per share and revenue of $116,351.6387 billion for the quarter.

Samsung Electronics Price Performance

Shares of SSNLF opened at $140.00 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.99. Samsung Electronics has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSNLF. Susquehanna upgraded Samsung Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Samsung Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsung Electronics

About Samsung Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. is a South Korean multinational technology company headquartered in Suwon, South Korea. As a core subsidiary of the Samsung Group, the company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of consumer electronics, mobile communications devices and semiconductor products. Its diversified portfolio spans televisions and home appliances, smartphones and network equipment, as well as memory and system LSI chips used across data centers and automotive platforms.

In the consumer electronics segment, Samsung is known for high-definition TVs, monitors, refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners, incorporating smart connectivity and energy-efficient technologies.

Read More

Earnings History for Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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