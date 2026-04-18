San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

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San Lorenzo Gold Stock Performance

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ( CVE:SLG Get Free Report )'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.73 and traded as high as C$3.60. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$3.42, with a volume of 180,923 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$274.15 million, a P/E ratio of -342.00 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.73.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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