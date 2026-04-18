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San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
San Lorenzo Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • San Lorenzo Gold's stock crossed above its 200-day moving average
  • The company has a market cap of C$274.15 million but shows stretched fundamentals with a negative P/E (-342), high debt-to-equity (54.08) and weak liquidity (current ratio 0.75, quick ratio 0.03).
  • San Lorenzo Gold is a Calgary-based exploration company focused on copper and gold in Chile, with its flagship Salvadora project covering 8,796 hectares in the Chañaral Province.
  • Five stocks we like better than San Lorenzo Gold.

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.73 and traded as high as C$3.60. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$3.42, with a volume of 180,923 shares changing hands.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$274.15 million, a P/E ratio of -342.00 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.73.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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