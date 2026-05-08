San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Up 36.6% - Time to Buy?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG
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) shares rose 36.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.18. Approximately 497,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 288,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.
San Lorenzo Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$408.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.00 and a beta of -0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08.
About San Lorenzo Gold
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)
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
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