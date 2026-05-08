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San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Up 36.6% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
San Lorenzo Gold logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares jumped 36.6% intraday, trading as high as C$4.39 (last C$4.18) on ~497,460 shares, a 73% rise in volume versus the average after a previous close of C$3.06.
  • Despite the rally, the company shows weak fundamentals with a negative P/E (-255), low liquidity (current ratio 0.75, quick ratio 0.03) and high leverage (debt-to-equity 54.08), though the 50-day SMA (C$3.20) sits above the 200-day SMA (C$1.96) indicating recent upward momentum.
  • San Lorenzo is a Calgary-based exploration firm focused on copper and gold in Chile, holding 100% of the 8,796-hectare Salvadora project.
  • Interested in San Lorenzo Gold? Here are five stocks we like better.

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG - Get Free Report) shares rose 36.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.18. Approximately 497,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 288,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

San Lorenzo Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$408.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.00 and a beta of -0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08.

About San Lorenzo Gold

(Get Free Report)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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