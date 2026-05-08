San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Up 36.6% - Time to Buy?

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San Lorenzo Gold Price Performance

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ( CVE:SLG Get Free Report ) shares rose 36.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.18. Approximately 497,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 288,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$408.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.00 and a beta of -0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08.

About San Lorenzo Gold

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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