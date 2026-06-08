Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,398.2727.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNDK shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

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Sandisk Price Performance

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,559.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 4.88. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,174.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $698.85. Sandisk has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $1,861.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandisk will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,954,752. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 233.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Sandisk by 187.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk during the first quarter worth $314,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,754 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,892,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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