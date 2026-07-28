Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,811.3810.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNDK. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research cut Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus initiated coverage on Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Evercore set a $3,100.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong memory demand, constrained supply, and continued AI infrastructure spending remain supportive of SanDisk’s long-term earnings outlook. Analysts expect the company to benefit from the memory boom, while its upcoming August 5 earnings report could provide another catalyst if SanDisk delivers the kind of earnings beats and guidance increases it has posted recently. Micron vs. Sandisk: Which Stock Is the Better Buy for the Memory Boom?

Strong memory demand, constrained supply, and continued AI infrastructure spending remain supportive of SanDisk’s long-term earnings outlook. Analysts expect the company to benefit from the memory boom, while its upcoming August 5 earnings report could provide another catalyst if SanDisk delivers the kind of earnings beats and guidance increases it has posted recently. Positive Sentiment: Research cited in the coverage suggests Chinese manufacturers are advancing in NAND and DRAM but remain behind leading companies in high-bandwidth memory, leaving portions of the AI memory market less immediately exposed. China Is Coming For SanDisk—But Not Yet For Micron’s Memory Crown

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $65,803,320. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Sandisk Trading Down 11.0%

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $1,278.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $2,354.39. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,752.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,099.50.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Sandisk will post 64.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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