Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Argus

Research analysts at Argus assumed coverage on shares of Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the data storage provider's stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNDK. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price target on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Evercore set a $3,100.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,803.29.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Up 5.0%

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,757.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $2,354.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,744.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,022.55.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sandisk will post 64.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In related news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sandisk by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,521 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,821,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 1,301.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 31,237 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000.

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

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About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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