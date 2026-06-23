Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2,354.39 and last traded at $2,273.73, with a volume of 9894696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,184.75.

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Trending Headlines about Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary say AI demand is fundamentally changing the NAND market, supporting the bullish case for Sandisk and the broader memory cycle.

Analysts and market commentary say AI demand is fundamentally changing the NAND market, supporting the bullish case for Sandisk and the broader memory cycle. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly raised its price target to $2,100 as the global NAND shortage worsens, adding to investor enthusiasm for SNDK.

Bank of America reportedly raised its price target to $2,100 as the global NAND shortage worsens, adding to investor enthusiasm for SNDK. Positive Sentiment: Memory stocks, including Sandisk, rallied alongside Micron and Western Digital as traders positioned ahead of Micron’s earnings, reinforcing sector momentum.

Memory stocks, including Sandisk, rallied alongside Micron and Western Digital as traders positioned ahead of Micron’s earnings, reinforcing sector momentum. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighted Sandisk’s huge year-to-date gain and record-high trading levels, which can draw momentum buyers and ETF inflows tied to storage and AI themes. Article title

Articles highlighted Sandisk’s huge year-to-date gain and record-high trading levels, which can draw momentum buyers and ETF inflows tied to storage and AI themes. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces focused on Sandisk’s strong performance, including its role in free-cash-flow ETFs and comments from investors who have made large gains, which may help sentiment but do not change fundamentals directly.

Several pieces focused on Sandisk’s strong performance, including its role in free-cash-flow ETFs and comments from investors who have made large gains, which may help sentiment but do not change fundamentals directly. Neutral Sentiment: One report said SNDK could be significantly overvalued after its recent surge, which is a cautionary note for investors even as the stock remains buoyant.

One report said SNDK could be significantly overvalued after its recent surge, which is a cautionary note for investors even as the stock remains buoyant. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns are starting to emerge after the explosive rally, and any disappointment in future earnings or memory pricing could spark volatility in SNDK.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Arete Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,580.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,452.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $833.30. The firm has a market cap of $336.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 4.88.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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