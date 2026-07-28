Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,278.23, but opened at $1,173.60. Sandisk shares last traded at $1,078.0980, with a volume of 4,851,474 shares traded.

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Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: SanDisk’s underlying fundamentals remain strong: its latest quarterly results showed $5.95 billion in revenue, 251% year-over-year growth, and EPS of $23.41 versus a $14.17 consensus estimate. Continued AI-related demand and tight memory supply could support earnings if the company maintains its growth trajectory.

SanDisk’s underlying fundamentals remain strong: its latest quarterly results showed $5.95 billion in revenue, 251% year-over-year growth, and EPS of $23.41 versus a $14.17 consensus estimate. Continued AI-related demand and tight memory supply could support earnings if the company maintains its growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still view the selloff as a potential long-term buying opportunity, citing SanDisk’s exposure to AI infrastructure and expectations for further earnings growth ahead of its next results. Micron vs. Sandisk: Which Stock Is the Better Buy for the Memory Boom?

Some analysts still view the selloff as a potential long-term buying opportunity, citing SanDisk’s exposure to AI infrastructure and expectations for further earnings growth ahead of its next results. Neutral Sentiment: Technical signals have deteriorated significantly. The shares have fallen below important moving-average levels, while Wyckoff-style analysis suggests distribution rather than accumulation. This could indicate additional volatility, although it does not by itself determine the company’s long-term value. SanDisk stock falls as Wyckoff theory flags a risky phase

Technical signals have deteriorated significantly. The shares have fallen below important moving-average levels, while Wyckoff-style analysis suggests distribution rather than accumulation. This could indicate additional volatility, although it does not by itself determine the company’s long-term value. Negative Sentiment: The primary catalyst is renewed concern about Chinese competition. ChangXin Technology Group (CXMT) made a high-profile IPO debut, and reports that China is developing domestic DUV lithography equipment have raised fears that Chinese companies could narrow the technology gap in NAND and other memory markets. Why are Micron, Sandisk, and SK Hynix stocks falling today?

The primary catalyst is renewed concern about Chinese competition. ChangXin Technology Group (CXMT) made a high-profile IPO debut, and reports that China is developing domestic DUV lithography equipment have raised fears that Chinese companies could narrow the technology gap in NAND and other memory markets. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also questioning whether AI infrastructure spending can justify current memory-stock valuations, particularly as rising costs and competition threaten margins. SanDisk’s exceptionally strong rally has increased expectations and made the stock more sensitive to disappointing guidance or signs of slowing demand. SanDisk stock plunges amid memory chip sector turmoil

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Arete Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus started coverage on Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,811.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,752.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,099.50. The stock has a market cap of $163.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $65,803,320. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,293,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $163,057,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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