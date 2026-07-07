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Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 7, 2026
Sandisk logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Sandisk shares gapped down at the open, falling from a prior close of $1,744.43 to $1,619.28 as investors reacted to a broad memory-sector selloff.
  • The decline appears tied more to sector-wide concerns than company-specific news, with reports citing Samsung-driven profit-taking and worries that the AI memory trade may be cooling after a big run.
  • Despite the drop, analysts remain broadly bullish on SanDisk, pointing to AI-driven memory demand and NAND supply shortages; recent ratings changes still show a consensus of “Moderate Buy.”
  • Five stocks we like better than Sandisk.

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,744.43, but opened at $1,619.28. Sandisk shares last traded at $1,568.6860, with a volume of 2,384,106 shares traded.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,684.24.

Get Our Latest Report on SNDK

Sandisk Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $231.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 4.74. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,666.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $958.11.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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