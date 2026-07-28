Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Stock Price Down 14.2% - Should You Sell?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 14.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,050.72 and last traded at $1,096.10. Approximately 25,509,755 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 16,397,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,278.23.

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Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sandisk’s latest reported results showed strong operating momentum: revenue increased 251% year over year and adjusted earnings significantly exceeded analyst expectations. The company’s exposure to AI-related data-center storage remains a potential long-term growth driver. SanDisk Stock Extends Three-Day Slide

Sandisk’s latest reported results showed strong operating momentum: revenue increased 251% year over year and adjusted earnings significantly exceeded analyst expectations. The company’s exposure to AI-related data-center storage remains a potential long-term growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to Sandisk’s next earnings report and weighing whether the selloff represents a buying opportunity after an extraordinary rally from its 2025 spin-off. However, technical indicators, including a break below major moving-average levels, suggest momentum has weakened. SanDisk Stock Falls as Wyckoff Theory Flags a Risky Phase

Investors are looking ahead to Sandisk’s next earnings report and weighing whether the selloff represents a buying opportunity after an extraordinary rally from its 2025 spin-off. However, technical indicators, including a break below major moving-average levels, suggest momentum has weakened. Negative Sentiment: China’s ChangXin Technology Group (CXMT) made a strong market debut, while reports that China is producing domestically developed deep-ultraviolet lithography equipment intensified fears that Chinese companies are closing the technology gap in NAND and DRAM. That could increase future competition, pricing pressure and supply risk for Sandisk. Why Memory Stocks Are Falling

China’s ChangXin Technology Group (CXMT) made a strong market debut, while reports that China is producing domestically developed deep-ultraviolet lithography equipment intensified fears that Chinese companies are closing the technology gap in NAND and DRAM. That could increase future competition, pricing pressure and supply risk for Sandisk. Negative Sentiment: The broader AI-chip trade is unwinding, with investors questioning whether high valuations and rising infrastructure costs can be justified by future demand. Sandisk’s exceptionally large prior rally has encouraged profit-taking and made the stock particularly vulnerable to a change in sentiment. Is the AI Chip Trade Cracking?

The broader AI-chip trade is unwinding, with investors questioning whether high valuations and rising infrastructure costs can be justified by future demand. Sandisk’s exceptionally large prior rally has encouraged profit-taking and made the stock particularly vulnerable to a change in sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Sandisk’s retreat has contributed to a correction in the Nasdaq 100 and reflects broad-based weakness across memory and storage shares. The sector-wide nature of the move indicates investors are reducing exposure to semiconductor momentum stocks, increasing near-term volatility for SNDK. Nasdaq 100 Enters Correction

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus initiated coverage on Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,811.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Down 14.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,752.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,099.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sandisk by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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