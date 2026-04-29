Sandoz Group AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Short Interest Up 25.3% in April

Sandoz Group AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDZNY - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 114,151 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 91,092 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,977 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

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Sandoz Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDZNY traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.03. 16,762 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Sandoz Group has a twelve month low of $41.95 and a twelve month high of $94.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SDZNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Sandoz Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sandoz Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sandoz Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Sandoz Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDZNY

About Sandoz Group

Sandoz Group OTCMKTS: SDZNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic medicines and biosimilars. The company supplies off-patent small-molecule drugs as well as biologic alternatives intended to offer lower-cost therapeutic options across a range of clinical areas. Sandoz emphasizes access and affordability, positioning its portfolio to serve hospitals, pharmacies and health systems looking to expand patient access to essential therapies.

The company's product offerings span conventional generics, complex and specialty generics, and a growing pipeline of biosimilar medicines.

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