SandRidge Energy (SD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

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SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million.

SandRidge Energy Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. SandRidge Energy has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.66.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. SandRidge Energy's payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut SandRidge Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings raised SandRidge Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut SandRidge Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on SandRidge Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SD. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 139,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 18.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 69.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 110,322 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,816 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc NYSE: SD is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of onshore oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company concentrates its operations primarily in the Anadarko Basin, applying horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to exploit unconventional reservoirs. SandRidge's asset portfolio includes both crude oil and natural gas liquids, complemented by associated gas production, with infrastructure investments designed to optimize midstream availability and enhance capital efficiency.

Founded in 2006 by industry veteran Tom L.

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