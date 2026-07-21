Sanford C. Bernstein Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the transportation company's stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens raised United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.50.

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United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.14. 384,347 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,947,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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