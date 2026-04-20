Free Trial
→ One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime. (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$91.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Barrick Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target on Barrick Gold from C$86.00 to C$91.00, a level that implies about a 55.80% upside from the stock's previous close.
  • The analyst landscape is mixed but favorable overall: the stock has an average rating of "Buy" with a consensus target of C$77.56, and recent firm targets range from C$72.50 to C$95.00 (including Stifel at C$95 and JPMorgan at C$91).
  • Barrick traded at C$58.41 midday with a market cap of about C$97.87 billion, a P/E of ~19.9, and a 12‑month range of C$24.29–C$74.00.
  • Five stocks we like better than Barrick Gold.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX - Get Free Report) NYSE: ABX had its target price boosted by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein's price objective points to a potential upside of 55.80% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$75.00 to C$72.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Barrick Gold to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$77.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

ABX traded down C$0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$58.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of C$97.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.61. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$24.29 and a 12-month high of C$74.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.03.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX - Get Free Report) NYSE: ABX last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.01 billion for the quarter. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 19.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 2.2422764 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrick Gold

In other news, Director Pekka Juhani Vauramo purchased 12,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$65.41 per share, with a total value of C$811,084.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$811,084. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.72, for a total transaction of C$6,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 487,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$31,534,949.44. This trade represents a 17.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry - including six of the world's Tier One gold mines -Barrick's operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Barrick Gold Right Now?

Before you consider Barrick Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Barrick Gold wasn't on the list.

While Barrick Gold currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
ZENA: The Drone Defense Play You Can't Ignore
ZENA: The Drone Defense Play You Can't Ignore
From Smallcaps Daily (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines