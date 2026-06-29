Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates "Buy" Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $192.53 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $151.49 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The stock's fifty day moving average is $210.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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