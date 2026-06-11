Sanjay Datta Sells 15,000 Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) insider Sanjay Datta sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 313,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,535,237.96. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 7,985 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $229,728.45.

On Friday, May 15th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,817 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $53,710.52.

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Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,141,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,819. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.26.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $308.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 15.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Upstart by 40.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 37,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Upstart by 21.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Upstart by 30.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 103,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 24,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $384,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on Upstart in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Upstart from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Upstart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market underperform" rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPST

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non‐traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real‐time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart's core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

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