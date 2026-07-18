Santacruz Silver Mining (NASDAQ:SCZM) Trading Down 0.7% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining (NASDAQ:SCZM - Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 617,420 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 542,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Santacruz Silver Mining from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Santacruz Silver Mining to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Santacruz Silver Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Santacruz Silver Mining from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Santacruz Silver Mining currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $550.88 million and a PE ratio of 19.80. The business's 50 day moving average price is $7.33.

Santacruz Silver Mining (NASDAQ:SCZM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Inc Nasdaq: SCZM is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold resources. The company's business centers on acquiring and advancing mineral properties, conducting exploration programs to expand resources, and operating or re‑starting mines to produce payable metal. As a publicly traded issuer, Santacruz reports results and project updates through routine regulatory filings and investor communications.

Operationally, Santacruz is primarily involved in the full cycle of mining activities that include drilling and resource definition, mine development and production, on‑site ore processing or concentrate production, and the sale of metal production to smelters and concentrate buyers.

Further Reading

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