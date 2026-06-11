SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $170.30, but opened at $163.84. SAP shares last traded at $163.13, with a volume of 1,041,305 shares changing hands.

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SAP News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of SAP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $283.40.

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SAP Stock Down 3.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm's 50-day moving average is $174.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.34. The stock has a market cap of $201.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. SAP had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $2.9291 dividend. This is a boost from SAP's previous annual dividend of $2.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 170.0%. SAP's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SAP by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,681,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker's stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

About SAP

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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