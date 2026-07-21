Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.10.

SATL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Satellogic in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities set a $11.00 target price on Satellogic in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Satellogic in a report on Monday, June 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Satellogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Satellogic from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Get Satellogic alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Satellogic

Satellogic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SATL opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Satellogic has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $529.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business's 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37.

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter. Satellogic had a negative return on equity of 100.03% and a negative net margin of 443.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Satellogic will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Liberty 77 Capital L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $97,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,700,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alan Kharsansky sold 87,091 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $727,209.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 47,785 shares in the company, valued at $399,004.75. This represents a 64.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 38.84% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satellogic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Satellogic by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Satellogic by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Satellogic by 107.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Satellogic in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Satellogic in the second quarter worth $30,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc is a NewSpace company specializing in the design, manufacture and operation of a low‐Earth‐orbit (LEO) microsatellite constellation. The company's satellites capture high‐resolution multispectral imagery, enabling detailed monitoring of agricultural, forestry, maritime, energy and infrastructure assets. Satellogic's vertically integrated model covers end‐to‐end capabilities, from satellite development and deployment to data processing and analytics, allowing clients to access imagery and insights on demand.

Key offerings include geospatial data products, analytics services and software tools that leverage machine learning algorithms to interpret changes on Earth's surface.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Satellogic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Satellogic wasn't on the list.

While Satellogic currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here