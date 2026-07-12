Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Satellogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Satellogic from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Satellogic in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Satellogic in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Satellogic from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.10.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Satellogic

Satellogic Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of SATL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,710,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,895. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. Satellogic has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $673.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Satellogic had a negative net margin of 443.06% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. The company had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Satellogic will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Satellogic

In other news, CTO Alan Kharsansky sold 87,091 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $727,209.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 47,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $399,004.75. This represents a 64.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liberty 77 Capital L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of Satellogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $97,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $97,700,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 38.84% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satellogic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Satellogic by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Satellogic by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Satellogic by 107.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Satellogic during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Satellogic during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc is a NewSpace company specializing in the design, manufacture and operation of a low‐Earth‐orbit (LEO) microsatellite constellation. The company's satellites capture high‐resolution multispectral imagery, enabling detailed monitoring of agricultural, forestry, maritime, energy and infrastructure assets. Satellogic's vertically integrated model covers end‐to‐end capabilities, from satellite development and deployment to data processing and analytics, allowing clients to access imagery and insights on demand.

Key offerings include geospatial data products, analytics services and software tools that leverage machine learning algorithms to interpret changes on Earth's surface.

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