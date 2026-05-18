Satish Chitoori Sells 2,111 Shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,111 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $608,474.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 210,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,603,612.96. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Satish Chitoori also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Satish Chitoori sold 18,964 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $2,928,989.80.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $211,981.77.

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Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $17.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $258.93. 10,956,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,262,570. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $195.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,177.58 and a beta of 3.82. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BE

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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