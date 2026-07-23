SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04, Zacks reports. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

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SB Financial Group Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ SBFG traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $26.66. 15,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.19. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. SB Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SBFG. Wall Street Zen upgraded SB Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on SBFG

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,165 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,151 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company's stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc NASDAQ: SBFG is the bank holding company for Star Financial Bank, a full-service community bank headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a broad portfolio of commercial and consumer banking products, including deposit accounts, lending solutions, mortgage origination and servicing, and cash management services.

In its commercial banking division, SB Financial Group provides working capital loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate lending and treasury management solutions designed for small- and mid-sized businesses.

Further Reading

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