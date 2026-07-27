SBA Communications (SBAC) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect SBA Communications to announce earnings of $1.85 per share and revenue of $706.0080 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $173.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $162.41 and a 1 year high of $235.70. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $192.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.88.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. SBA Communications's dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SBAC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $235.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBAC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 272.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 753 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 12.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company's stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,236 shares of the technology company's stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 105.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 11.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,692 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation NASDAQ: SBAC is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

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