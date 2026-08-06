SBC Medical Group (SBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $45.3710 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. SBC Medical Group had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 24.09%.The firm had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.66 million. On average, analysts expect SBC Medical Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SBC Medical Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBC opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. SBC Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SBC Medical Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SBC Medical Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBC Medical Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBC Medical Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SBC Medical Group by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in SBC Medical Group by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SBC Medical Group by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,341 shares of the company's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SBC Medical Group by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,626 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBC Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group, Inc is a publicly traded healthcare management services company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker SBC. The company specializes in supporting in-office ancillary service providers by offering a suite of administrative and operational solutions designed to streamline practice management and enhance revenue performance. Its core mission is to help physician practices, imaging centers and other ancillary service providers focus on patient care while outsourcing complex back-office functions.

The company's primary offerings include revenue cycle management, medical billing and coding, compliance oversight and transcription services.

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