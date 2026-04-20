Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James Financial

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Schneider National from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.93.

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Schneider National Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $30.98.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Schneider National had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schneider National news, CFO Darrell George Campbell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $173,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,684.75. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,469,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,816,087 shares of the company's stock worth $48,181,000 after buying an additional 1,076,184 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,455 shares of the company's stock worth $55,115,000 after buying an additional 817,259 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 855,802 shares of the company's stock worth $18,109,000 after buying an additional 683,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company's stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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