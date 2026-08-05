Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Insider Mark Rourke Sells 52,682 Shares

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) insider Mark Rourke sold 52,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $1,893,391.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 221,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,961,500.68. The trade was a 19.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Schneider National alerts: Sign Up

Schneider National Price Performance

Schneider National stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 796,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Schneider National's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schneider National by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 38.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schneider National from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Schneider National

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Schneider National, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Schneider National wasn't on the list.

While Schneider National currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here