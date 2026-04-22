Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Susquehanna

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Susquehanna from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.77% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised Schneider National from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore lifted their target price on Schneider National from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Schneider National from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.21.

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Schneider National Trading Down 1.2%

SNDR stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 104,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,807. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business's 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.83%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schneider National news, CFO Darrell George Campbell sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $173,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,914,684.75. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $29,469,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,816,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,184 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,115,000 after purchasing an additional 817,259 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 855,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 683,298 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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