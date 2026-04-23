Schneider National (SNDR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Schneider National to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $1.4021 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Schneider National's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Schneider National's previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Schneider National's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

Schneider National declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Darrell George Campbell sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $173,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,914,684.75. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth $26,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,816,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,184 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,455 shares of the company's stock worth $55,115,000 after purchasing an additional 817,259 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 396.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 855,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,109,000 after buying an additional 683,298 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Schneider National by 644.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 620,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 537,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Schneider National from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.21.

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Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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