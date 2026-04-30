Scholar Rock (SRRK) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Scholar Rock to post earnings of ($0.82) per share and revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.10. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect Scholar Rock to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SRRK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 12,246 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $607,034.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 630,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,255,966.94. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Vikas Sinha sold 10,410 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $516,023.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 619,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,726,261.92. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 102,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,900 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 81.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,822 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company's research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock's approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company's lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

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