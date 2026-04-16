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Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Releases Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Schroder Japan Trust logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Quarterly results: Schroder Japan Trust reported EPS of GBX 3.02 and revenue of GBX 468 million, with a net margin of 383.96% and a return on equity of 6.10%.
  • Market valuation and price: The stock opened at GBX 342.38, has a market cap of £391.45 million and a P/E of 18.95, with a 50-day/200-day SMA of GBX 337.59/317.50 and a 1-year range of GBX 233.24–374.
  • Outlook: Schroder positions SJG as a disciplined, active way to gain exposure to what it calls a compelling long-term opportunity in Japanese equities.
  • Interested in Schroder Japan Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of GBX 468 million for the quarter. Schroder Japan Trust had a net margin of 383.96% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

Schroder Japan Trust Price Performance

SJG opened at GBX 342.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £391.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 337.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 317.50. Schroder Japan Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 233.24 and a 1-year high of GBX 374.

About Schroder Japan Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Japanese equity market currently offers a compelling long-term investment opportunity. Several developments that are unique to Japan should combine to support sustained corporate earnings growth and increasing valuation multiples in the years ahead. With one of the best performance track records in its sector and a disciplined, active investment approach, SJG is an excellent way of gaining exposure to Japan's exciting potential.

See Also

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