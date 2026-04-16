Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Releases Earnings Results

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Schroder Japan Trust Price Performance

Schroder Japan Trust ( LON:SJG Get Free Report ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of GBX 468 million for the quarter. Schroder Japan Trust had a net margin of 383.96% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

SJG opened at GBX 342.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £391.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 337.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 317.50. Schroder Japan Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 233.24 and a 1-year high of GBX 374.

About Schroder Japan Trust

The Japanese equity market currently offers a compelling long-term investment opportunity. Several developments that are unique to Japan should combine to support sustained corporate earnings growth and increasing valuation multiples in the years ahead. With one of the best performance track records in its sector and a disciplined, active investment approach, SJG is an excellent way of gaining exposure to Japan's exciting potential.

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