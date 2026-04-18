Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

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Schroder UK Mid Cap Trading Up 1.6%

Schroder UK Mid Cap ( LON:SCP Get Free Report )'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 720.72 and traded as high as GBX 750. Schroder UK Mid Cap shares last traded at GBX 746, with a volume of 17,944 shares.

The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 720.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 711.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market cap of £251.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Company Profile

- Aims to provide a total return in excess of the FTSE 250 (ex-Investment Companies) Index and an attractive level of yield, which can contribute a degree of stability to the fund's total return - The potential for dividend growth through rising dividend payments from stocks held in the portfolio - Invests in dynamic mid cap companies that have the potential to grow to be included in the FTSE 100 index, which are at an interesting point in their life cycle, and/or which could ultimately prove to be attractive takeover targets - Managed by an award-winning fund manager backed by a team with extensive experience and expertise.

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