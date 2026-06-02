Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.60% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $110.70.

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Science Applications International Trading Up 7.5%

NASDAQ SAIC traded up $7.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Science Applications International has a one year low of $81.08 and a one year high of $123.41. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company's fifty day moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average is $96.91.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Science Applications International has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.900-10.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,555 shares of the company's stock worth $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 93.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company's stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 150,204 shares of the company's stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Science Applications International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,900 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company's stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company's stock.

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Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

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