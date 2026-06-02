Free Trial
→ I paid $5,000 to hear Elon say this (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
Science Applications International logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • JPMorgan raised its price target on Science Applications International (SAIC) from $110 to $125, while keeping a neutral rating. The new target implies about 11.6% upside from the previous close.
  • SAIC posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results, reporting EPS of $3.23 versus the $2.26 estimate and revenue of $1.91 billion versus $1.82 billion expected. The company also saw improved profitability, with adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 11.6% from 8.4% a year earlier.
  • Management lifted full-year guidance for fiscal 2027, now expecting adjusted EPS of $9.90 to $10.10 and adjusted EBITDA of $720 million to $730 million. The upbeat outlook was supported by solid bookings of $2.1 billion and a backlog that grew to $22.9 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.60% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $110.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Trading Up 7.5%

NASDAQ SAIC traded up $7.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Science Applications International has a one year low of $81.08 and a one year high of $123.41. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company's fifty day moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average is $96.91.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Science Applications International has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.900-10.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,555 shares of the company's stock worth $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 93.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company's stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 150,204 shares of the company's stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Science Applications International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,900 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company's stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Science Applications International

Here are the key news stories impacting Science Applications International this week:

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Science Applications International Right Now?

Before you consider Science Applications International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Science Applications International wasn't on the list.

While Science Applications International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
President Trump just sparked a stock market MELT UP
President Trump just sparked a stock market MELT UP
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
By Ryan Hasson | May 27, 2026
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
By Thomas Hughes | May 31, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines