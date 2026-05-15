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Scotia Issues Positive Forecast for Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
Brookfield logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Scotia raised its price target on Brookfield from $48.50 to $53.00 and kept a sector outperform rating, implying about 16% upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts remain generally bullish: RBC and JPMorgan both have positive ratings on Brookfield, and the stock’s consensus rating is Moderate Buy with an average target price of $56.40.
  • Brookfield recently beat quarterly EPS estimates and continues to draw support from institutional ownership, which stood at 61.6% of the company’s stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotia from $48.50 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "sector outperform" rating on the stock. Scotia's price target points to a potential upside of 16.18% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BN. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $48.50) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Brookfield from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BN

Brookfield Trading Down 4.0%

BN traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,053,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.49 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $49.56.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BN. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company's stock.

Brookfield News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Brookfield this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target on Brookfield Corporation to $53 from $48.50 and kept a sector outperform rating, signaling confidence in additional upside. Scotiabank price target update
  • Positive Sentiment: Brookfield reported strong first-quarter results, including distributable earnings of $1.6 billion, and said it repurchased more than $1 billion of BN and BAM shares amid market volatility, which can support shareholder value. Brookfield Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Brookfield Wealth Solutions also outlined plans to combine with Brookfield Corporation, which could broaden the company’s insurance platform and support long-term growth. Brookfield Wealth Solutions combination update
  • Neutral Sentiment: RBC trimmed its price target to $61 from $63 but reiterated an outperform rating, suggesting only a modest change in outlook rather than a major concern. RBC price target update
  • Neutral Sentiment: Brookfield also announced a C$750 million debt offering and a quarterly dividend, both of which are routine capital-management moves with limited immediate stock impact. Debt offering announcement
  • Negative Sentiment: The earnings call transcript notes Brookfield missed earnings expectations on adjusted EPS, which may be weighing on sentiment even though the miss was small. Q1 2026 earnings call transcript

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Brookfield (NYSE:BN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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