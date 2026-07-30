Scotiabank Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for NFI Group

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NFI Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NFI Group's current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for NFI Group's FY2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%.

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A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NFI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded NFI Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$25.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFI

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$25.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.36. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$12.50 and a 52 week high of C$26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Christopher Sapp purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.66 per share, with a total value of C$51,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 20,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$426,690.98. This represents a 13.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Stephen King bought 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,042.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 5,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$131,461.20. The trade was a 23.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders purchased a total of 242,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,732 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NFI Group

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation. With over 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts¿.

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