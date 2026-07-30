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Scotiabank Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Mullen Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Mullen Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Mullen Group to C$1.32 from C$1.23 and forecast FY2027 EPS of C$1.45.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from five Buy and three Hold ratings; the average price target is C$26.00.
  • Mullen Group shares opened at C$27.85 after declining 1.7%, while the company reported quarterly revenue of C$609.3 million and EPS of C$0.41.
  • Five stocks we like better than Mullen Group.

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Mullen Group's FY2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTL. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mullen Group

Mullen Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$27.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.59, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.98 and a one year high of C$28.78. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of C$609.30 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen H. Lockwood sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$75,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,583. This represents a 31.64% decrease in their position. Insiders own 6.32% of the company's stock.

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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