Scotiabank Comments on Delek US's FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) - Research analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delek US in a research report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Zhang now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $5.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.80. Scotiabank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delek US's current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Delek US's FY2027 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Delek US from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Delek US from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Delek US from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Delek US from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.23.

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Delek US Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $44.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.63. Delek US has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Delek US's dividend payout ratio is presently -112.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Delek US news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,289.50. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shlomo Zohar sold 7,343 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $337,778.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $305,716. The trade was a 52.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,815 shares of company stock valued at $7,762,000. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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