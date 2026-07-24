Scotiabank Comments on Linamar's FY2026 Earnings (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Linamar in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now expects that the company will earn $12.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.96. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Linamar's current full-year earnings is $11.43 per share.

Linamar (TSE:LNR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.94 billion during the quarter. Linamar had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.90%.

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A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNR. Scotia lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$104.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNR

Linamar Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of LNR opened at C$101.85 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$65.60 and a 1 year high of C$107.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Csaba Havasi sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.47, for a total value of C$292,410.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$6,973,296.21. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corp is a diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products. The Company's Industrial segment operates the Skyjack and MacDon brands, It manufactures products for the Aerial Work Platform and Agricultural industries, respectively. The Mobility segment features vertically integrated operations to combine expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly of components and systems for electric and traditional vehicle applications. In addition, McLaren Engineering and eLIN Product Solutions Group provide design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment.

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