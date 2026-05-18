Scotiabank Has Bullish Estimate for AKAM FY2026 Earnings

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) - Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville now expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.01. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies' current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $150.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.14. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $165.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,323,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 467.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,111 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 251,322 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 74,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,129,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,341,492.02. This trade represents a 32.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura Howell sold 11,273 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,878.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,257,658.26. This trade represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,954 shares of company stock worth $5,511,371. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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