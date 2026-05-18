Scotiabank Has Bullish Estimate for MPC FY2026 Earnings

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Zhang now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $25.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.90. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum's current full-year earnings is $29.67 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum's FY2027 earnings at $30.60 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.The company's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $264.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.44.

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Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $255.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.53. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $154.65 and a 1-year high of $261.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.57 and a 200-day moving average of $203.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Marathon Petroleum's payout ratio is 26.11%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,810 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $406,851.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,058.64. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,428 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,312,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49,392.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,498,124 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $245,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,097 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3,816.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306,749 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $212,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,386 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,939.8% during the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 649,542 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $158,605,000 after acquiring an additional 617,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,790 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $92,502,000 after acquiring an additional 543,788 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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