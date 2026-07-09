Scotiabank Has Negative Forecast for RCI FY2026 Earnings

Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI - Free Report) TSE: RCI.B - Equities researchers at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communication in a report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.92. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communication's current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

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Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCI. Desjardins restated a "hold" rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Rogers Communication from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communication currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.00.

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Rogers Communication Price Performance

NYSE:RCI opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.64. Rogers Communication has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The business's 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI - Get Free Report) TSE: RCI.B last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 32.00%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Rogers Communication Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communication's payout ratio is presently 15.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communication

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rogers Communication by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communication by 0.6% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Rogers Communication by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rogers Communication by 15.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers Communication

Rogers Communications Inc is a Canadian integrated communications and media company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company provides a broad range of telecommunications services to residential and business customers across Canada, including wireless voice and data services, cable television, high-speed internet, and home phone services. In the enterprise market it offers managed IT, data center and cloud solutions, networking and connectivity services targeted to small businesses, large enterprises and public sector clients.

In addition to connectivity services, Rogers operates a significant media portfolio that includes national and regional television and radio assets, sports broadcasting properties and other content businesses.

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