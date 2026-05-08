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Scotiabank Has Negative Outlook for Methanex FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Methanex logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank cut its FY2026 EPS estimate for Methanex to $7.62 from $8.86 but maintained an "Outperform" rating and an $80 price target, while the consensus EPS sits at $5.73.
  • Methanex missed the latest quarter's EPS ($0.30 vs. $0.38 expected) and slightly missed revenue, with shares trading down about 1.6% around $61.38 following the results.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 (annualized $0.74) for a yield of roughly 1.2%, with an ex‑dividend date of June 16.
  • Five stocks we like better than Methanex.

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH - Free Report) TSE: MX - Stock analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $7.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.86. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex's current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MEOH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Methanex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Methanex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Methanex from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Methanex

Methanex Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of MEOH opened at $61.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH - Get Free Report) TSE: MX last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $957.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Methanex had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The company's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Methanex's dividend payout ratio is currently -151.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Methanex by 1,244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Methanex by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world's largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company's core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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