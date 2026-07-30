Scotiabank Has Negative View of Stella-Jones FY2026 Earnings

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ - Free Report) - Research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.80. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones' current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$106.00 to C$93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price target on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Stella-Jones from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$107.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$93.75.

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Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of SJ opened at C$77.53 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is C$79.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$85.85. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$69.94 and a 12 month high of C$101.31. The firm has a market cap of C$4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.71.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$791.00 million for the quarter. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

Insider Transactions at Stella-Jones

In other news, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford bought 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$72.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$445,042.56. The trade was a 8.81% increase in their position. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Giardini bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$71.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$242,250. This trade represents a 41.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,443 shares of company stock worth $247,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company's procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the Pressure-treated wood segment.

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