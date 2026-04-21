Scotiabank Has Optimistic Outlook of TSE:DPM FY2026 Earnings

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.72. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals' current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The mining company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$471.86 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 42.07% and a return on equity of 19.82%.

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A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$46.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$42.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$46.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$56.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$52.61 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$17.37 and a 1 year high of C$60.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider William John Jr. Decooman sold 7,671 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.20, for a total value of C$385,084.20. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dundee Precious Metals

DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.

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