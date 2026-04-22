Scotiabank Has Positive Forecast for TSE:DPM FY2027 Earnings

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.12. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals' current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

DPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$46.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$46.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$42.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$56.11.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 5.8%

DPM opened at C$49.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 3.58. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$17.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.13. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$51.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.97. The stock has a market cap of C$10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The mining company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 42.07% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of C$471.86 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider William John Jr. Decooman sold 7,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.20, for a total value of C$385,084.20. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dundee Precious Metals

DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dundee Precious Metals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dundee Precious Metals wasn't on the list.

While Dundee Precious Metals currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here