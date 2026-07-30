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Scotiabank Has Positive Outlook for TSE:QSR FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Restaurant Brands International logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for Restaurant Brands International to $5.65 from $5.51 and projects FY2027 EPS of $6.30, though both remain below the current full-year consensus estimate of $7.32.
  • Restaurant Brands International recently reported quarterly revenue of C$3.15 billion and EPS of C$1.20, with a 27.13% return on equity and a 9.96% net margin.
  • The stock was trading at C$106.23, up 0.6%, while the company maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.65, equivalent to a 2.4% annualized yield and an 88.69% payout ratio.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR - Free Report) NYSE: QSR - Analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst J. Zamparo now forecasts that the company will earn $5.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.51. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International's current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International's FY2027 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR - Get Free Report) NYSE: QSR last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm had revenue of C$3.15 billion during the quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.6%

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$106.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$101.63. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$84.78 and a one year high of C$111.63.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.69%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton's supply chain operations. Formed in 2014 after 3G Capital's acquisition of Tim Horton's International, the Restaurant Brands portfolio now includes Burger King (19,250 units), Tim Horton's (5,300 units), and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (3,700 units).

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Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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